Now hiring: Agua Caliente Tribal Casinos to host job fair

A job fair will take place at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage Monday, June 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be to fill 100 vacancies across different departments at the three casinos owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

The various departments include housekeeping, security, and food and beverage services.

The vacancies are at the tribe's casinos in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Cathedral City. Applicants are asked to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Non-vaccinated applicants must wear a face covering.

Click here for more information on the the vacancies.