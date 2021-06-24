Rancho Mirage Planning Commission unanimously deny permit for hotel at ‘The River’

News

The Rancho Mirage Planning Commission voted 5-0 to deny a conditional use permit to a bring a hotel to the "The River" shopping center area.

The proposed four-story hotel would've been built on the northeast side of "the River" parking lot, which the developer called the most remote and underutilized lot of the area.

The hotel would've had 110 rooms, an outdoor pool, two outdoor areas, 125 parking spaces, and other associated improvements landscaping and a new entry from Las Palmas Drive.

A representative for the developer company of the project, who also owns the River, told the commission that they've found that a hotel would benefit their tenants tremendously as it would provide a direct path to the nearby restaurants and retail business.

The big argument against the hotel by those who spoke during public comment was that the hotel would block residents' views. Other arguments made were that it would bring down property value and bring in extra traffic.

The representative for the developer acknowledged that they understood the project might not be approved in its current state. They are starting to work on improvements as well as listen to community input.

The potential project isn't completely over despite the commission's rejection. The city council can still pass the project should they choose to. The matter will be discussed at a future city council meeting along with the planning commission's recommendations.

