Recall efforts moving forward for Governor Newsom

The effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is moving forward after 1.7 million Californians signed a petition to vote him out of office.

Newsom is the second in the state to ever face a recall election. The first was former Governor Gray Davis who was recalled in 2003 and replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The last 30 days, Californians had an opportunity to withdraw their signatures from the recall petition. However, according to the Secretary of State only 43 people did so.

The State Finance Department is estimating the cost of the recall to be about $215 million. The next step is deciding whether or not this recall will be part of a special election or the regular November election. The deadline to submit a cost is August 5, where it will then take 30 days to review.

Several contenders have already thrown their hats in the race. Among those include tv stars and former politicians.

Newsome has been widely critisized for the restrictions he put in place during the pandemic.

California recently dropped the mask mandate for those unvaccinated June 15, also allowing businesses to fully reopen.