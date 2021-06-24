Teen with local ties drowns in Lake Havasu following boating incident

News

Officials recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who went missing after a boating incident in Lake Havasu earlier this week.

Isaiah Benz, 16, was found at the lake bottom on the South Basin of Lake Havasu on Monday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

Benz is a resident of Canoga Park, however, his father, Kris Doubleu, lives in Palm Springs and would come down to visit him. Doubleu said his son was the quarterback for Canoga Park High School. He enjoyed a number of sports including bowling, something they did together.

Doubleu, told News Channel 3 that Benz was vacationing with relatives in Havasu last week.

Investigators say Benz and others rented a pontoon on Sunday and at one point got out of the boat to go swimming. High winds appeared and separated Benz from his group. Others jumped into the water to try to save Benz but nearly drowned themselves.

The Sheriff's office said the incident is still actively under investigation.

