Todd Leishman appointed as the new city attorney of Indian Wells

Todd Leishman has been appointed as the new city attorney of Indian Wells.

The change goes into effect on Thursday, June 24.

Leishman currently serves as of counsel for Best Best & Krieger’s (BBK) Ontario and Irvine offices where he specializes in short-term rentals and other housing issues, such as sober-living and group homes, affordable housing, inclusionary housing, density bonuses and accessory dwelling units.

At BBK, he coordinates teams, negotiates and implements real estate development and other agreements.

Leishman has a vast background in public policy, local government law, environmental law and real estate. He has served a multitude of cities and agencies as general counsel, assistant general counsel and special counsel, such as Redlands, San Clemente, Fontana, Big Bear Lake, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano and more.

“With each public and private client that I have served, I’m driven to find common ground and hidden value in every project so that it may successfully come to fruition, all while defending their rights,” said Leishman. “I value being a part of this process and I look forward to doing this for the City of Indian Wells.”

Among his many accomplishments, Leishman has won an Amicus Service Award from the International Municipal Lawyers Association and has been the Editor and Co-Editor for the Elections and Natural Resources chapters of the League of California Cities’ Municipal Law Handbook.

Leishman is also admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and all the California districts of the U.S. District Court.

“We are happy to have Todd join the Indian Wells team. His esteemed career and strong skill set will make him a valuable asset to the City so that we may continue to provide a high quality of life for our residents,” said City Manager Chris Freeland.

For more information, call (760) 346-2489.