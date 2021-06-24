Two hospitalized with major injuries after crash in Palm Springs

News

Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a crash in Palm Springs Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Highway 111 south of Overture Drive at around 4 p.m.

Palm Springs Fire Department Captain Nathan Gunkel confirmed that a man and a woman suffered major injuries in a vehicle vs motorcycle crash. It is unclear which vehicle the patients were in. We are working to confirm additional details on the crash.

One lane was closed as crews continue to clear up debris.

The California Highway Patrol is at the scene handling the investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.