“9 Cities Challenge” Blood drive kicks off

News

KESQ News Channel 3 is officially kicking off the 9th annual "9 Cities Challenge" Blood Drive Friday.

Join us and donate blood at 31276 Dunham Way in Thousand Palms from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

You will receive a "Count on Me!" T-Shirt, hat, and $10 ARCO gas card with your donation while supplies last.

According to LifeStream Blood Bank, this year the nation's blood supply is the lowest it's been in 15 years.

Having blood on hand saves lives.

Blood donors must be at least 15 years old, weigh at least 15 pounds, & be in general good health.

Last year, LifeStream Blood Bank said Palm Springs took the win from all nine cities.

The challenge runs from July 1 to August 31 and the mobile blood bank is coming to cities across the desert.