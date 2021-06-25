Cathedral City cracking down on illegal fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

News

Ahead of the Fourth of July, just more than a week away, valley fire officials are warning about illegal fireworks, which have destroyed several homes locally.

Back in April, flames tore apart a family's house in the Dream Homes neighborhood of Cathedral City. "I was just coming down from the store and I heard a lot of pops and then a lot flames," said neighbor Luki Perez.

Fire officials said it started from illegal fireworks, destroying one home and damaging the neighbors' houses on either side. Six cars were also burned.

And in another incident just after the Fourth of July last year, an apartment complex in Cathedral City ignited in a first-alarm fire after a flaming palm tree rained embers down onto the roof.

"We’ve had several reports of fireworks and most likely that tree fire was caused by an aerial type device," Cathedral City Fire Battalion Chief John Muir said that night. Fire crews were seen confiscating illegal fireworks at the scene.

"Fireworks are illegal, even on Fourth of July," said Battalion Chief John Williams with CCFD. He said crews are preparing to crack down on illegal displays. "If you're caught with fireworks – either you're using them, shooting them, or in possession – you'll be fined $1,000 for first offense, $2,000 for second offense, $3,000 for third offense, and so on," he said.

Last year, Cathedral City banned even so-called "safe and sane" fireworks. "They still pose the same threat and we really cannot use them in the city because of the high winds and the high temperature," Williams said. "That's what we're trying to prevent. We want everyone to be safe and still have fun."

Fire officials said if you're the homeowner of a property, you'll be financially responsible if illegal fireworks are cited at your address. If you see illegal fireworks, call police, or 911 if it's an emergency.