Plaza dedication for Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine

Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine is celebrating their ongoing effort to provide health care to underserved residents in the valley.

The organization held a ribbon cutting and dedication this morning for their new founder's plaza in Indio. Officials say they've been working to help people in the valley for 10 years.

"We're just so proud of the work that was done by the founding group, and of the current group that's on the board," said Ron Hare, MD, co-founder of the Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine.

The non-profit is the only free health care clinic in the Coachella Valley.