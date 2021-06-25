Skip to Content
today at 4:26 PM
Published 4:17 PM

Scenic Fire in Pinyon Pines: 3-acres, 20% contained; Forward progress stopped

San Bernardino National Forest is sending ground and air resources to respond to a vegetation fire off of Highway 74 in Pinyon Pines Friday afternoon.

The fire burned approximately 3-acres with forward progress stopped at around 5:45 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest.

The blaze is 20% contained.

The cause is under investigation.

Jesus Reyes

