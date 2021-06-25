Scenic Fire in Pinyon Pines: 3-acres, 20% contained; Forward progress stopped
San Bernardino National Forest is sending ground and air resources to respond to a vegetation fire off of Highway 74 in Pinyon Pines Friday afternoon.
The fire burned approximately 3-acres with forward progress stopped at around 5:45 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest.
The blaze is 20% contained.
The fire in Pinyon Pines area will be called the #ScenicFire.— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 25, 2021
Approximately 2 acres in light to medium fuels with a slow rate of spread, located within the Santa Rosa Wilderness area.
The cause is under investigation.
