Scenic Fire in Pinyon Pines: 3-acres, 20% contained; Forward progress stopped

San Bernardino National Forest is sending ground and air resources to respond to a vegetation fire off of Highway 74 in Pinyon Pines Friday afternoon.

The fire burned approximately 3-acres with forward progress stopped at around 5:45 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest.

The blaze is 20% contained.

The fire in Pinyon Pines area will be called the #ScenicFire.



Approximately 2 acres in light to medium fuels with a slow rate of spread, located within the Santa Rosa Wilderness area.



The cause is under investigation. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 25, 2021

The cause is under investigation.

