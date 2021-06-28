25-year-old Imperial County Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash

News

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Deputy Anthony Redondo, 25, was killed in a car crash Saturday evening near the city of Imperial.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident started at around 7:30 p.m. when Redondo was driving a marked patrol vehicle westbound on Aten Road, east of Forrester Road at an unknown speed. Redondo was on his way to a mental health call, the ICSO tells our sister station KYMA.

At the same time, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a fuel trailer was traveling southbound on Forrester Road north of Aten Road at an unknown speed. For reasons that are still under investigation, both vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection.

Redondo was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP revealed that there were six passengers in the Chevrolet Silverado. Two passengers, a 27-year-old and a 31-year-old, suffered serious injuries and were air lifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Four others, including the driver, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

Redondo had served with the Imperial County Sheriff's Office for only nine months. He was hired by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office on September 11, 2020.

He is survived by his parents and siblings.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help with funeral expenses. Click here to visit that page