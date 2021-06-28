57-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Indio

News

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the city of Indio Monday night.

The crash It happened around 9:00 p.m. near the area of Shadow Palm Avenue, west of Monroe Street. Police said the pedestrian, later identified as Domingo Cordova, 57, was found dead in the roadway.

Officers originally told News Channel 3 that the driver remained at the scene, however Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department later corrected the statement and said the driver fled the scene.

Detectives believe Cordova was struck by a pickup truck whose driver fled the scene. Detectives are looking for the male driver of a red full-size single-cab pickup truck.

Anybody with information about the collision was urged to call the police department at 760-391-4057.