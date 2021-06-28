Palm Springs Convention Center hosting its first convention since March 2020

News

The Palm Springs Convention Center is set to welcome back its first convention since closing during the start of the pandemic.

The convention center was heavily impacted by the closure. As we reported in February 2021, 52 events were cancelled during the closure, equating to $7 million in lost revenue for the facility alone.

The center is typically the host of graduations, city events, the International Film Festival Red Carpet Gala, and much but due to the pandemic, it remained mostly empty until February 2021, when the city teamed up with Riverside County to turn the center into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

However, now a year-and-a-half later, the convention center has been reopened and is ready for business once again.

Coming up tonight at 5 & 6 p.m. on News Channel 3, Marian Bouchot takes a look at the return of conventions to the center.