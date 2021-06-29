Authorities ask for public’s help locating missing woman in Morongo Valley

News







The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Morongo Valley Station is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen Monday, June 28.

Lauren Cho, 30, was last seen Monday at around 3 p.m. in the area of Hoopa Road & Benmar Trail in Morongo Valley on foot.

Cho was last seen wearing a yellow tee shirt and jean shorts.

If seen contact dispatch immediately at (760)956-5001 or Detective Ables at (760) 366-4175 reference DR 092101115.