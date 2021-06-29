Local medical expert gives insight on delta variant

News

CDC

The Delta variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, which started in India, has now spread to every state in the U.S. Many health experts are worried about spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The Los Angeles County even reinstated mask guidance for public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

The county's health officials said the mask guidance is necessary to “better understand how and to who the Delta variant is spreading."

News Channel 3 has reached out to Riverside County for more information as to how it's dealing with the Delta variant and for an update on the COVID-19 case numbers in the county.

Coming up at 5 and 6 p.m., News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot reports what one local health expert has to say about the Delta variant spreading in the valley.