Palm Springs warns of planes departing at 12:45 a.m. on July 2-3 & July 6

The city of Palm Springs warned residents of early morning flights departing from the airport during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Due to increased demand for air travel over the holiday, American Airlines will have one flight departing from Palm Springs International Airport at 12:45 a.m. on Friday, July 2, Saturday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 6.

"Palm Springs has no authority over these flight times, but we want to give you a heads up about these very early morning departures," reads a post on the city's Twitter page.