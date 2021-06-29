What happened to the $10M state homelessness grant Palm Springs received?

News

As summer temperatures continue to swelter, the issue of homelessness in the valley remains at the forefront – especially in the western Coachella Valley where there is an urgent rush to help the unhoused survive excessive heat.

Martha's Village and Kitchen is working with the city of Palm Springs to open a cooling daytime cooling center in the former boxing club building. The organization is also set to open the first 24/7 overnight cooling center, funded by the county, at the United Methodist Church on Alejo Road and Sunrise Way. It's expected to have between 30 and 40 beds. This comes after the city of Palm Springs cut ties last week with Well in the Desert amid controversy.

There are renewed questions arising in the community about the $10 million state grant the city received last year to address homelessness and what the money is being put toward.

City leaders said they're focusing in on finding affordable solutions for housing. So far, two projects have money earmarked from those funds. "Our goal really is to get people into a program and out into permanent housing so they are no longer homeless," said Geoff Kors, city council member.

First, a low income development for seniors has been approved at Palm Canyon Drive and West Stevens Road called Agave. More than one third of the units are expected to go toward those experiencing homelessness or at risk for it.

Second, an apartment complex called Vista Sunrise II is planned for the Desert Aids Project campus on Sunrise Way.

Between the two projects, Kors said the city will commit land and spend a total of $7 million, of which $4 million is from the state-funded grant. He said those projects will leverage $60 million in additional state and federal funding.

That leaves $6 million in state funding for the city to allocate. Kors said between $3 million and $4 million of the money is expected to be used to partner with Riverside County for housing and services. "Hopefully using modular units," he said. "Well over 100 permanent units of housing with wraparound services and room for families as well as some transitional housing and a navigation center all on one site."

Add in administrative expenses and costs of operation, and the $10 million is running out. And Kors said it could be some time before these solutions materialize.

"Affordable housing does take years to build and that's why we want to do the modular project," he said. "We believe that, as does the county, we can get up very, very quickly."

In the meantime, it's cooling centers and efforts from local organizations to help those experiencing homelessness try to keep cool during this summer in the desert.