LA-Based Dave’s Hot Chicken opens its doors in Indio

News

Dave's Hot Chicken opened its first location in the Coachella Valley on Friday.

The former late-night parking lot pop-up turned hot chicken sensation opened its newest restaurant at 42213 Jackson Street in Indio on Friday.

The Indio location is part of the company's nationwide expansion planned over the next three years.

"It's been a long time in the making, and we're very excited to be out here and be able to serve the community," said Brian Thatcher, partner at Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken specializes in well, what else but Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. There are various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare).

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just three short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening our first restaurant in Indio!”

It was a packed house for Dave's first day in the desert, with residents eager to get a taste of some hot chicken.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is open Sunday through Thursday, 11am until 11pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11am until midnight.