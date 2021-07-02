Man found dead inside vehicle near Joshua Tree National Park’s Cottonwood Springs entrance

News

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man found inside a vehicle near the Joshua Tree National Park Cottonwood Springs entrance.

Sergeant Lionel Murphy, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department, told News Channel 3 that deputies were called to the area at approximately 11:29 a.m. to respond to reports of a deceased male. Murphy confirmed that there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.

Deputies remain on scene conducting their investigation.

