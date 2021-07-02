Southern Californians are back to traveling for the Fourth of July weekend

News

We're getting back into the groove of things, and the Auto Club of Southern California said people are leaving their homes this Fourth of July weekend and traveling.

The Auto Club claimed 3.3 million Southern California residents will travel at least 50 miles or more from home this weekend.

“The vast majority of them, 2.8 million will be taking a road trip. About 412,000 will fly somewhere. And then about 45,000 will take another motive transportation like a train or bus. The overall travel volume this 4th of July is 46% higher than what we saw on 4th of July last year.” said Doug Shoupe, Auto Club of Southern California's Spokesperson.

While gas prices are on the rise, Shoupe also said he doesn't believe this will deter anyone's plans as people are anxious to get back to the pre-pandemic feeling.

The Auto Club is also predicting this summer overall to be a busy travel season.

Palm Springs Airport officials said they expect it to be busier than usual the next few days. The airport even added a few early morning flights to the East Coast to get people where they need to be.

“We’re expecting this to be a busier 4th of July than normal. We have earlier flights. Right now we’re having about 30 flights a day over this coming holiday weekend," said Daniel Meier, Director of Marketing Air Service. "4th of July holiday weekend 2019 we had about 23 to 24. So we have more available flights, we have more airlines. And we’re definitely seeing a positive impact with passenger numbers as far as restrictions being lifted.”

If you're planning on heading to the airport, give yourself enough time to check-in bags, and make it through security.

If you're driving a car, make sure you check tires and the car battery to ensure it'll survive the road trip.