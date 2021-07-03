Grilling safety tips for the Fourth of July

News

Fourth of July celebrations often include grilling. It's important to stay aware and use the best grilling practices while celebrating this weekend.

If you don't properly extinguish the grill, a wildfire can be sparked.

A spokesperson from the San Bernardino National Forest said the only places you can have a charcoal barbecue grill in the National Forest are at a hosted campground or picnic area. Currently, the only hosted picnic area is Jenks Lake.

If you're at a campground that doesn't have a camp host present, you cannot have a barbecue or a campfire that's powered by wood or coal.

If you're camping in the forest at a campground or a picnic area with no host, you can only use a propane stove that has a fuel shutoff valve. You would need a California campfire permit to do so.

Coming up at 6 p.m., you'll hear from a San Bernardino National Forest spokesperson on the best ways to stay safe while grilling this holiday weekend.