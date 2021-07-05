Retired Monsignor Howard Lincoln marrys secretary

News

Retired Monsingor Howard Lincoln said he decided to leave the preisthood at Sacred Heart Church and Catholic School to marry his secretary Sandra Susini.

Lincoln married Susini on July 3.

He announced his plans to marry at his retirement luncheon on June 30. The church's new priest, the Rev. Gregory elder, and parochial vica, the Rav. Tyler Tripp, posted a letter to their website informing parishioners of Lincoln's plans.

In response to the letter posted by Sacred Heart, Lincoln wrote a letter to parishioners.

News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot interviewed both Lincoln and Susini.