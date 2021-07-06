Last day for public comment on railway project to connect Coachella Valley with Los Angeles

News

Public comment ends July 6 for the proposed Coachella Valley Rail. The rail would stretch across about 144 miles between downtown Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. It would connect desert communities and attractions with Los Angeles and its surrounding cities.

The public is encouraged to comment on the many studies examining the railway’s impact. The studies looked at everything from land use and climate change, to safety.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission is working with the California Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration to bring the project to life.

