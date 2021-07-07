Vehicle overturns in Rancho Mirage neighborhood

News

One person was transported to the hospital following a crash with an overturned vehicle in Rancho Mirage Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Mirage Cove Drive off of Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage at approximately 12:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire said they received reports of a two vehicle crash in the area. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof.

The person hospitalized sustained minor to moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire.

