Vehicle overturns in Rancho Mirage neighborhood
One person was transported to the hospital following a crash with an overturned vehicle in Rancho Mirage Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Mirage Cove Drive off of Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage at approximately 12:15 p.m.
A spokesperson for Cal Fire said they received reports of a two vehicle crash in the area. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof.
The person hospitalized sustained minor to moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire.
