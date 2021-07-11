Firefighters investigating cause of large structure fire in Indio

News

Firefighters contained a large structure fire at 12:19 p.m. July 11 near the intersection of Indio Boulevard and Fred Waring Drive near Monroe Street.

Cal Fire officials said they responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. on July 10.

They said a large commercial building was completely on fire when they arrived. Officials said this is the same location that caught fire over the Fourth of July weekend.

One viewer said they heard a loud sound like an explosion.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.