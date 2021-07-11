Pools and fountains at risk because of chemical shortage

News

We reported to you back in May that there was a chlorine shortage causing its price to increase dramatically. But now, one pool cleaner in the valley said the situation has gotten worse because of a lack of dry chemicals.

The supervisor at Pacific Coast Pool and Spa in Palm Desert, Johnny Oakley, said the liquid chlorine and the muriatic acid they use every day in the pools are scarce. He said they're not the only ones scrambling to find the chemicals they need to keep to do their job.

Some pool product distributors in the valley have been forced to put out signs saying "Acid sold out" and "Chlorine sold out."

Oakley said without enough muriatic acid balancing out the chlorine, pools and fountains run the risk of turning green or having equipment damage. This could force some fountains and pools to become empty.

