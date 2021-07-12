How local contruction company takes care of workers during extreme heat

News

Even though the extreme summer heat continues, you can still find outdoor construction workers laboring away while the sun beats down.

Vincere Industries, a local construction company, has several construction projects across the valley. One of the company owners said keeping his workers safe and healthy while working in the scorching temperatures is a priority.

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m., you'll hear how one construction worker endures the heat while working and how his bosses keep him safe.