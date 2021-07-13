Dog injured in rollover crash on Highway 111 in Windy Point

News

Officers are investigating a rollover crash that left a dog injured Tuesday afternoon in Windy Point north of Palm Springs.

The crash happened on Highway 111 and Overture Drive at around 2:15 p.m.

Officer Jackie Quintero of the California Highway Patrol confirmed it was a single vehicle rollover. When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.

A dog was injured in the crash. There was no word on the severity of the dog's injuries. Animal control was called to take the dog for treatment.

The #2 lane was block for nearly an hour as crews investigated the scene. All lanes were reopened by 3:15 p.m.

