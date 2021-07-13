Family asks for help finding Palm Springs woman missing since Saturday

News

A Palm Springs woman last seen on Saturday remains missing.

Natalie Ferrell, 35, was checked out of Eisenhower Health on July 10th at 5:30 p.m., loved ones tell News Channel 3. According to loved ones, Natalie did not have a phone, purse, money, or glasses.

Natalie is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair with brown roots. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike t-shirt and a red and blue striped dress.

Natalie also goes by Nat.

She has not been seen or heard from since Saturday. Palm Springs police confirmed they received a missing persons report for Natalie on Monday.

Loved ones say they believe she could be disoriented and in the Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, or Cathedral City area.

Anyone with information on Natalie's whereabouts is asked to call police at (760) 323-8116.