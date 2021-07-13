Skip to Content
How businesses and electrical car owners conserve energy

Tesla sales rise despite enormous headwinds. This image shows model S electric vehicles for sale at a dealership in Columbus
Bloomberg via Getty Images
The California Independent System Operator has been issuing Flex Alerts whenever there's a need to conserve energy during critical times.

They provide several tips for people to conserve energy in their homes before and during the flex alert.

https://youtu.be/3ZuygeJ01yU

But how can businesses conserve energy if they need to use major appliances or keep the temperature cooler inside for customers? Every business is different. A spokesperson from Riverside County said some businesses can conserve during peak hours while others can't do so as easily.

In addition to businesses, how can owners of electric cars conserve energy if they need the energy to power their car?

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m., you'll hear how some local businesses try to conserve energy. Plus, what the best practices are for electric vehicle owners to conserve energy.

