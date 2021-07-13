Palm Springs actively seeking new police chief, assistant city manager

News

Palm Springs officials put out a call today for candidates to apply to become the city's next police chief and assistant city manager.

Qualified applicants must be "progressive, dynamic, proven, and results-driven executive leaders" and be available to begin the interview process this month.

"It is vital that the candidates are able to connect with and respect people from all cultures and backgrounds, engage with and be responsive to the city's diverse group of residents and stakeholders, while at the same time build bridges and help bring our community together behind common goals and solutions,'' City Manager Justin Clifton said in a statement.

After more than six years in the position, Palm Springs Police Department Chief Bryan Reyes is retiring, effective Aug. 23.

Reyes, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, started his career in law enforcement as a Palm Springs police officer 27 years ago. He went on to ascend in the ranks, holding the positions of detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain, before he was tapped to lead the department.

His replacement will oversee a department of 100 sworn and 59 non- sworn staff members, with a budget of $35,621,102 earmarked for this fiscal year.

Former Assistant City Manager Marcus Fuller departed last month to begin work as the city manager of Rialto in San Bernardino County. Fuller worked at Palm Springs City Hall for about 20 years. He did a brief stint in Rialto before then-Palm Springs City Manager David Ready tapped him to return in 2014 for the assistant city manager role, which involves assisting the city manager in administering city departments and accomplishing other tasks related to programs and projects.

"The ideal candidate for the position of assistant city manager will be a well rounded generalist with a background in advanced public administration, project management, data analysis and a strong understanding of city-wide operations and the role of local government," according to the city's job announcement.

Clifton said Palm Springs is "deeply committed to hiring responsive, diverse and inclusive executives (who) will lead Palm Springs into the future."

Ralph Andersen & Associates, an executive job search firm, is assisting the city in finding qualified applicants for the positions. It may take several months for the interview process, which includes input from the Palm Springs City Council, city staff and community leaders, to wrap up.

More information on the positions can be found at www.palmspringsca.gov.