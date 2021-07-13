Skip to Content
Semi-trailer leaking 1,000 gallons of propane near Spotlight 29 Casino

Cal Fire firefighters are at the scene of a semi-trailer with two 500 gallons of propane leaking within the trailer near Spotlight 29 Casino Tuesday evening.

The incident started at approximately 5:31 p.m.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw crews checking a truck carrying barrels of propane near the back of the casino. There did not appear to be any propane spilling onto roads at this time.

Cal Fire crews are in a unified command with Spotlight 29 travel staff. Riverside County Hazmat, Corona FD Hazmat, the California Highway Patrol are also responding.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

