Two people injured, two dogs killed in house fire

News

Two people were injured and two dogs were killed after a fire at a home in Twentynine Palms Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on the 5000 block of Cahuilla Avenue.

San Bernardino County firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy fire showing from the home. Firefighters added that they encountered energized power lines down behind the home as well.

Crews found two people with burn injuries outside the home. Officials said one person suffered severe burn injuries and was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree. They were later flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

The second person suffered minor to moderate injuries and was transported to the Hi-Desert Medical Center. Firefighters said they also found two dead dogs inside the home.

The home sustained major damage as a result of the fire and was uninhabitable. Crews were able to knock down the fire in approximately 30 minutes and were able to keep flames from spreading to any nearby vegetation or exposures.

Firefighters said they encountered energized power lines down behind the home as well.

The fire is under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire Investigators.