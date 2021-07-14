67-year-old Indio woman missing since Monday, last seen driving white 2020 Toyota C-HR

News

Family and authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 67-year-old Indio woman last seen on Monday, July 12.

Deborah Jean Suer was last seen at around 11 a.m. in the city of Palm Desert.

Family describe Suer as 4 foot, 10 inches tall weighing approximately 150 pounds with green eyes and short reddish / brown hair. She also typically wears glasses.





Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department said Suer was last seen driving a White 2020 Toyota C-HR with the license plate BN378DP. Suer has a special disabled person plate as well.

Police say Suer also has sleep apnea.

If you have any information on Suer's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057 or family at 760-296-9580