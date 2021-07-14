Living Free Sanctuary opens pop-up shop at local mall

News

Living Free Animal Sanctuary located in Idyllwild has opened up a pop-up shop at Westfield Palm Desert where people can learn more about its adoption services.

The animal sanctuary said it's one of the first no-kill shelters in the United States. The shelter provides services like, spaying, microchipping, and giving shots to pets who come across the shelter. All these services help prep the dogs and kittens to be adopted by a loving family.

By bringing the pop-up to Palm Desert, the sanctuary hopes it can get more of its animals adopted out.

“We have a huge population down here that we will like to serve," said Ray Barmore, Living Free's Executive Director. "We’re up the mountain. It’s not that far but people just don’t go there, so we want to make ourselves visible to them and show them what we do and who we are.”

The pop-up is open only Friday and Saturdays where every week it plans to have something new.

“We are going to have our own adoption events. Have meet and greets with our dogs, when we have puppies. We’ll do that," said Jennie Rayner, Living Free's Board Chair. "We’re bringing kittens. So we’re doing a schedule where we’re bringing something almost every weekend.”

On days there are no adoption events, Living Free Sanctuary still welcomes visitors to learn about the other services it offers, purchase some merchandise, or participate in craft activities for kids.