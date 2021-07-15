More valley people masking up as Delta variant concerns grow, LA county to require masks indoors again

News

The Delta variant on the rise and a new mask mandate in LA County are causing concerns to grow here at home.

"We're okay as long as we're wearing masks," said Jonathan Downing, visiting Villagefest in Palm Springs Thursday night. The street fair returned for its third week since shuttering for the pandemic.

"We're really excited; we're thankful that with masking and vaccines we're able to get back to some sort of normalcy," said Andrew Crowe.

As the Delta variant sends cases and hospitalizations ticking back up, there is renewed worry about transmission, especially in crowded settings.

"It concerns us," Crowe said. "That's why we're going to try to stay outside, not go indoors. We're not eating inside and our daughter is under 12 and so she's not vaccinated. So we want to make sure we're able to protect ourselves as well as her."

"My son is 10 and my other son is 6, so as parents we have a responsibility," said Nalani Fredericksen. "We're just hoping to keep safe overall."

In LA County, a mask mandate is going back into effect. It will require people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status starting Saturday night.

"Masking indoors must again become a normal practice by all, regardless of vaccination status, so we can stop the trends and level of transmission we're currently seeing," said Dr. Muntu Davis with LA County Health Department.

Despite increases in cases and hospitalizations in Riverside County, officials said masks will not be required for now. A public health spokesman wrote in a statement, "At this time, Riverside County has no plans to make any changes to the mask guidance..."

County officials have not ruled out more restrictions in the future, though, saying they will continue to align with the guidance that comes down from the state.

Meantime, Villagefest vendors are just hoping to keep coronavirus at bay so the street fair can continue.

"I hope we're all careful," said Susan Durazo. "You guys better take care of your masks, because we need to be here."