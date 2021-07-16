One-acre fire burns near Palm Springs Tramway

News

Fire crews are working to fully contain a small fire burning near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Friday afternoon.

The one-acre fire started burning in the San Jacinto Mountains shorty after 3 p.m. The Palm Springs Fire Department originally had the fire at 100 acres, however, Captain Nathan Gunkel issued a correction later in the day and said the fire is actually one-acre.

The fire remains 0% contained.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the side of the mountain.

The fire is burning a mile down from the lower tram station. Crews had to hike up the mountain to find the base of the fire, Captain Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia.

The fire will be fought through the air due to its remote location, Gunkel added.

Greg Purdy, spokesperson for the Tram, said they are monitoring the situation and it is not affecting operations of the tramway itself.

The Palm Springs Fire Department temporarily shut down Tramview Road out of precaution. The road was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The Bureau of Land Management has taken over the incident.

We have a crew at the scene working to get the latest updates, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.