Search for man missing since June 30 continues, vehicle recently found in Palm Springs

The vehicle of a man missing since June 30 was recently found in Palm Springs, nearly 50 miles away from his last known location.

Luis Alberto Artieda, 53, was last known to be in Idyllwild from June 26 to June 29, according to loved ones.

His vehicle was found in the area of La Mirada & Ramon Rd in Palm Springs on July 3, near North Lykken Trail.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds. Luis also goes by Louis Artieda.

Loved ones ask anyone who sees him or has any information about whereabouts to call Palm Springs Police at (760) 323-8116. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Valley Crime Stoppers (760)341-STOP (7867).

