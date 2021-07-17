Vaccine clinic in Mecca for underserved communities

News

Vaccine efforts in the valley continue, especially as the Delta variant keeps spreading. A vaccination clinic will be held in Mecca on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Boys and Girls' Club.

It's hosted by Borrego Health and it's primarily reaching out to underserved Riverside County Communities such as farm workers and indigenous communities.

The clinic will offer bi/multilingual staff and translation services.

