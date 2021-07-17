Skip to Content
Vaccine clinic in Mecca for underserved communities

Vaccine efforts in the valley continue, especially as the Delta variant keeps spreading. A vaccination clinic will be held in Mecca on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Boys and Girls' Club. 

It's hosted by Borrego Health and it's primarily reaching out to underserved Riverside County Communities such as farm workers and indigenous communities. 

The clinic will offer bi/multilingual staff and translation services. 

Coming up on News Channel 3, Marian Bouchot speaks with people from the clinic and finds out why they think efforts like this matter to the community.

