Valley philanthropist, Annette Bloch, dies at age 94

News

Valley philanthropist, Annette Bloch, has died at age 94, according to reports from KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bloch was known for donating millions to cancer research. Per a remembrance page, she passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Bloch was born in Philadelphia and was married to Richard Bloch. Together, they were the founders of H&R Block.

According to PalmSprings.com, Bloch and her husband have three daughters, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was also a trustee of the Palm Springs Art Museum and received a Meritorious Gold Palm Star for her charitable work. She also helped establish the Annette Bloch Cancer Care Center for the Desert AIDS Project and received the Athena Award from the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.