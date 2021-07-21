One person hospitalized after rollover crash on I-10 near Date Palm

News

One person was rushed to the hospital after rollover crash on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near the Date Palm exit.

The crash was reported at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle, an SUV, was about 25 feet off of the shoulder of the I-10 near a ravine.

A CHP officer at the scene said they were told that the crash was caused when the driver lost control due to wind.

A CHP officer said the front right wheel was flatten after the crash

Traffic is not impacted by the crash at this time.

