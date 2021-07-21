Westfield Palm Desert hosting series of events & programs to celebrate back to school

News

Local students are heading back to school soon and Westfield Palm Desert is hosting a series of fun events and programs from July 8 to Aug. 8 to send them into classrooms in style.

The events kick off with a Back-to-School themed Artisan Market on July 24 from 1pm to 4pm. Guests can shop at 40+ local vendors for unique school supplies, apparel, accessories and lunchbox-worthy snacks.

The same day, the mall is also launching its first indoor "Stuff the Bus" school drive, supporting kids from non-profit organizations Martha’s Village & Kitchen and Family YMCA of the Desert.

In addition, families can enter to win a “We’ve Got Your Back(pack)” sweepstakes featuring a custom-designed backpack by Flat Black Art Supply artist ApersOne, cool school supplies and $750 in Westfield retailer gift cards.

On July 31, the center is teaming up with Flat Black Art Supply to host a “Lock It Up” BTS Party, featuring live music from DJ Contraz, giveaways, weekend-only offers plus a 3-D mural crafted from vintage school lockers and interactive “Make Your Mark” thumbprint art wall by Rick Rodriguez Creative.

“This year, Back to School is all about celebrating everything local – local style, emerging brands, community organizations, and desert artists,” says Westfield Palm Desert Marketing Director, Franchesca Forrer. “From collecting school supplies for kids across the desert to art that’s created in partnership with families, we wanted to celebrate everything that’s unique about Coachella Valley kids.”

