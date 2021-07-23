Puppy found in Coachella home during robbery investigation dies from apparent abuse

News

(Warning a photo of the dog alive but with its skin condition is visible in the middle of the article)

A puppy found by authorities during the search of a suspect house in Coachella died after injuries sustained from apparent abuse.

The puppy, an 8-month old bulldog, was found suffering as Riverside County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 83400 block of Calle Colima on Wednesday, according to the Department of Animal Services.

The residence was under investigation due to an armed robbery that occurred in Coachella on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Department. Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects in the robbery prior to searching the residence.

Deputies ended up finding three 9mm non-serialized handguns, stolen property, marijuana and marijuana sales indicia during their search of the residence, the Sheriff's Department revealed.

During this search, deputies found the puppy inside room and in need of medical attention. The dog was suffering from a skin condition which Department of Animal Services officials say was likely mange.

The condition made the puppy unable to walk. It is also believed the puppy was blind.

Bulldog in bad shape

The dog was handed over to Riverside County Animal Services Officer Daniel Mora who took it to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment.

"Veterinary technicians told the officer the dog’s health was so poor it needed 24-hour observation," reads a news release by the Department of Animal Services.

The puppy died on Thursday morning after going to sleep and never waking up, a staff member at the emergency hospital told Animal Services officers.

Animal Services officials say the department has been in contact with the puppy's rightful owner. The puppy was transported to a lab to get a necropsy performed.

The department added that Officer Mora will wait for that report before finishing his investigation, but due to the dog’s neglected state, it is likely the department will seek cruelty charges to be filed by the District Attorney’s office.

Three people were arrested during the search of the residence and also face additional charges.

A 25-year-old man from Coachella faces charges of robbery, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a non-serialized handgun, and possession of marijuana for the purpose of sales.

A 20-year-old from Palm Springs faces charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of a non-serialized handgun, as well as a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Parole hold

A 23-year-old from Indio faces a charge of providing a false name to a Peace Officer.

None of the three suspects have been officially charged at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.