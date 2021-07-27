Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes looks back at his career & future as retirement nears

News

Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes is set to retire at the end of next month, ending a nearly three decade long career with the department.

Reyes, 51, has received multiple recognitions and awards throughout his 27 years at the Palm Springs Police Department, including Officer of the Year back in 2000.

"It's never about you, and it should never be about you. It should be about the organization, the city, where things are at. And if you have the ability to leave and start enjoying life, do so," Reyes said.

Reyes sat down with I-Team investigator Peter Daut to look back on his accomplishments and challenges as well as share his plans for the future.

Watch the full interview with Chief Reyes this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. only on News Channel 3.