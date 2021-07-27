Riverside county sees ‘five fold’ increase in COVID cases and positivity rate

News

Riverside County board of supervisors decided to not reinstate a mask mandate after being updated on coronavirus case numbers county and state wide.

The county's public health officer, Dr. Geoffrey Leung, provided the latest case numbers for the county:

The case rate is 10.7 per 100,000 comparing it to a low of 1.5 per 100,000 earlier in June

Overall positivty rat is 6.5% compared to a low of 1.1%

56.6% of people 12 and older have been partially or fully vaccinated

49.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated

59% of people 18 and older are partially or fully vaccinated

51.7% of people 18 and older are fully vaccinated

74%.9 of people 65 and older are partially or fully vaccinated

66.9% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated

"Overall, the numbers today represent more than a five-fold increase in case rate and positivity over the past two months," said Leung. "However, these numbers are still far below our previous surge numbers in January 2021."

