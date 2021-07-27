Road closures remain in effect across Coachella Valley

News

As things start to open up across the Coachella Valley Tuesday after yesterday's rain storm, many roads still remain closed.

California Highway Patrol still has Avenue 50 at the 86 expressway in Coachella closed due to flooding.

Box Canyon Road in Mecca remains closed after Riverside County Transportation closed the road off due to debris on the roadway and flooding.

In Joshua Tree National Park, Lost Horse Road, Key View Road, and Geology Tour Road remain closed.

North Indian Canyon Road heading towards Interstate-10 was opened by the Palm Springs Police Department. It was closed off much of Monday.

The Palm Springs Tramway is expected to open back up Tuesday. It was closed down after reported mechanical issues due to lightning and rain from the night before.

The first tram is expected to take off by 10 a.m.