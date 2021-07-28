Is delta variant causing vaccine rates to go up in the valley?

News

Riverside County health officials said in their board of supervisors meeting on July 27 that there has been a 'five-fold' increase in positivity and case rates in the last two months:

The case rate is 10.7 per 100,000 comparing it to a low of 1.5 per 100,000 earlier in June

Overall positivity rate is 6.5% compared to a low of 1.1

Riverside County recently updated its vaccine rates by city:

Are the rising cases pushing more people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated? Coming up on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. a Riverside County health official answers that question.