Is delta variant causing vaccine rates to go up in the valley?

Riverside County health officials said in their board of supervisors meeting on July 27 that there has been a 'five-fold' increase in positivity and case rates in the last two months:

  • The case rate is 10.7 per 100,000 comparing it to a low of 1.5 per 100,000 earlier in June
  • Overall positivity rate is 6.5% compared to a low of 1.1

Riverside County recently updated its vaccine rates by city:

Are the rising cases pushing more people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated? Coming up on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. a Riverside County health official answers that question.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

