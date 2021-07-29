Fire damages home in Palm Springs; Firefighters work in 113 degree heat

News

Firefighters were able to knock down a fire that damaged a Palm Springs home Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened near the intersection of W Vista Chino and Via Norte shortly after 4 p.m.

Crews at the scene told News Channel 3 there was extensive damage to the attic. No injuries were reported and no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters are working in 113 degree temperature. There was water and shade made available to crew as they continue to clean up the damage.

Firefighters will be out at the scene until 10 p.m. due to the heat.