Local skateboarders react to the sport’s Olympic debut

News

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics featured skateboarding for the first time. Some local valley skateboarders said its debut is a big deal

Team USA made history when skateboarder Jagger Eaton was awarded the first Olympic Skateboarding medal in history. He won a bronze medal in the men's street competition.

According to the Olympics, the rider is judged by their timing, consistency, originality, difficulty, and overall flow. Also adding the fact that skateboarding has been an important part of street culture in the United States since the 1980s.

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 6 p.m., a local skateboarder talks about how he hopes the valley will be impacted by the sport's Olympic debut.