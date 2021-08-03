Morongo holding three job fairs in August as it looks to hire 250 positions

News

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and Casino Morongo will host three job fairs in August to help fill more looking than 250 new positions.

The job fairs are set for Wednesday, Aug. 4, Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 31. All job fairs will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Morongo Grand Ballroom.

Morongo is seeking candidates for multiple departments including cash operations, count room, compliance, entertainment, food and beverage, hospitality, housekeeping, promotions, public safety, surveillance, as well as Sage Spa and valet.

There is a $1,000 welcome bonus for eligible full-time positions. These include cash operations, main bank cashier, drop/count room clerk, environmental services, casino housekeeper and guest room attendant.

Candidates should complete an online application prior to attending the event, available at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.

Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, which includes medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members.

Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals.

Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and business enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.